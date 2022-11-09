CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– This year’s midterm elections had multiple generations casting their ballots, including a new wave of first-time voters.

Cambria County teen Kamryn Wheeler had her first voting experience Tuesday at the Gallitzin Township polling location. She arrived at the site around 3 with her dad.

She was greeted by Cambria County Commissioner Tom Chernisky, who thanks first-time voters annually. Wheeler described the experience as exciting and nerve-wracking, but she’s glad her vote made an impact.

“It felt great,” Wheeler said. “I was nervous at first, but it was pretty easy.”

Wheeler said she researched by listening to the candidates’ stances and educating herself on the significant issues. She said the research helped her make her final vote.

Chernisky spoke to Wheeler about the voting process and how important it is to show up to every election. He said many first-time voters have an exciting feeling once they leave their polling place.

“For years, I’ve been meeting first-time voters and thanking them for voting and exercising their right,” Chernisky said. “And encourage them, don’t vote once every four years or three years; vote in the primaries and the general elections in the fall.”

Wheeler said she plans to become a super voter.