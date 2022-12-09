HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Residents in the Shade Gap area of Huntingdon County got a little more broadband and cell coverage thanks to the help of a FirstNet Service tower through AT&T.

This 255-foot tower is located near the fire company. It’ll provide upward broadband for the community, but it’ll also help the first responders get to emergencies faster.

FirstNet is a nationwide, high-speed broadband public communication network through AT&T dedicated to first responders and enhancing the community’s public safety. The network ensures Pennsylvania first responders are connected when emergencies occur.

The connectivity need has been a decade-long issue for those communities in the Shade Gap area. Shade Gap Volunteer Fire Company firefighter Tanner Locke said that calls with 911 dispatchers would drop when they needed information.

“This cell tower will actually connect them now quicker to the 911 dispatch center if there is an emergency,” Locke said. “That person can now get 911 personnel there quicker. The response times decrease, and the safety aspect will now increase. So we’re going in the right direction for sure.”

The dedication ceremony Friday, Dec. 9 included AT&T and state representatives. All highlighted how improving the connectivity was a collaborative effort.

President of AT&T Pennsylvania, David Kerr, said this would help thousands of customers in the area. Additionally, those visiting or traveling the area can take advantage of AT&T spectrum bands and Band 14, when capacity is available.

“It’s critically important for first responders to have connectivity. They’re on the front lines, 24/7, 365, so this connectivity will benefit all our customers, but the public safety is going to benefit from this,” Kerr said. “We think that’s critically important.”

“The first responders to be able to arrive on sight in a rapid response. As a physician and a legislator, I recognize that it’s time that it counts for saving lives,” U.S. Congressmen Dr. John Joyce said. “The federal funds cooperate with private industry to expand broadband, and cellular connection in Huntingdon Co. is so important.”

30th District Representative Judy Ward said it’s great this process is officially coming to a close. She said that there have been many stories of families who went to other places to receive better coverage.

“We use technology for everything that we do now. So this has been a long project but very fruitful project,” Ward said. “A good example of teamwork. You know the public and private partnership. Everybody working together, so it’s been great.”

Locke said this new tower also opens the opportunity to insert technology into their fire hall and responding vehicles.

“It will be accessible and a lot faster now for the community,” Locke said. “Now, this gives the fire hall an opportunity to put computers and tablets in our fire trucks. That will help us get to you quicker and more accurately in the event of an emergency.”

The tower marks the second FirstNet tower within Huntingdon County.