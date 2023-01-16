ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fit N Fun House hosted their 11th annual “Shake Our Canz And Goodz For Canned Goodz” event as they help to gather non-perishable foods for the St. Vincent DePaul Society Food Bank.

The donation jar and the boxes of cans filled up quickly as participants gathered in the studio. Owner of Fit N Fun House Michelle Gardner says that it’s just a small thing that they can do to help.

“We have a smaller group, I’m a part time fitness business so for our smaller group about 500 dollars, cans cash,” Gardner said. “We’re making out really well this year, so I’ve been trying to put it out a little bit more, so I think Sister Paul is happy with our group every year.”

It’s also a great way for new dancers to discover them, like Hilary Winesickle.

“So my sister and my friend come in here to Zumba sisters and take some Zumba and they told me about this two-hour event that they were doing to raise some food for the food bank,” Winesickle said. “So, we thought why not I’ll come in, I came the whole way from Bedford just to check it out.”

Gardner says that they love doing the event and that it ties into their core beliefs.

“We always say, sweat, smile and forget your troubles for a while,” says Gardner. “And a lot of the locals some of their troubles may be being hungry or finding a place to stay or stress release.”

The canned food drive took place on Monday, Jan. 16.