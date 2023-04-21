SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Five animals were killed Friday morning after a fire destroyed a home in Boswell.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Sopich said crews were called out to the house fire, located along the 300 block of Allegheny Street, just before 9 a.m. on April 21. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke seen coming out of the two-story home.

Three cats and two dogs were killed in the fire, according to Sopich. Nobody was home at the time, however, one of the firefighters were transported to the hospital with chest pain.

Sopich said the house was “gutted” and is a total loss. The fire marshal and state police checked out the house and don’t believe foul play is involved.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Boswell Fire Department along with Jennerstown, Jerome, Sipesville, Stoystown, Friedens, Acosta, Windber and Cambria Station 3 all assisted with the fire. Somerset EMS and Conemaugh Township EMS were also dispatched.