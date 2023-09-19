SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five arrests were made during sobriety/DUI patrol in Somerset County, Pennsylvania State Police report.

The checkpoints took place over Labor Day weekend throughout the county from 10 p.m. Sept. 2 until roughly 3 a.m. Sept. 3.

Two people were arrested for DUI and two others were felony/misdemeanor arrests. Another person was arrested on an active warrant, troopers said.

According to the follow-up report recently released, 22 citations were also written during the roving patrol.

Troopers from PSP Somerset also reminded drivers that DUI patrol will continue throughout the county.