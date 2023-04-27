HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown Huntingdon will turn back time this weekend during its annual Mayfest.

The festival on Saturday, April 29 is the only one of its kind in Pennsylvania with five blocks of historically themed events and entertainment. Over 150 vendors are expected to attend the event along with period costumes, and live music throughout the day.

The event will take place from 8th Street to 3rd Street and feature multiple historically-themed events including Colonial Times, Back to the 50s, the Victorian Era and Woodstock.

Admission and parking are both free and the festival will take place rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the event can be found on the Mayfest of Huntingdon website.