JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Five business leaders were honored tonight for their efforts on behalf of the Greater Johnstown community.

The five were inducted tonight into the Greater Johnstown Cambria county business hall of fame. The hall was established in 1992 on the principle that successful leaders deserve recognition for what they achieved professionally and for what they have given back to the community.

Matt Smith, president of the Laurel Auto Group, says these inductees have worked for decades in their respective trades.

“They’ve paid back so much of that to the community in their efforts,” Smith said. “By being philanthropic and being involved in just more than what they’ve done. They’re very well-rounded and cultured people who are very well deserving of this award tonight.”

This year’s inductees are Janice and the late Joseph Martella Senior, Samuel Catanese, Christine cox and Kim Craig.