CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Cambria County President Judge and District Attorney died Thursday at the age of 84.

Flags at the Cambria County Courthouse will be flown at half-staff for Gerard “Jerry” Long, the former District Attorney and Judge. Long serviced as the Da from 1975 to 1985. In 1985 he was elected judge and then served as President Judge from 1992 to 2010.

The flags will remain at half-staff until his funeral.