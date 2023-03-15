UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Madness is in the air for Penn State with their men’s basketball team making the NCAA tournament, and with the university’s creamery opening its annual tournament.

Penn State Berkey Creamery kicked off its “Flavor Madness 2023” online tournament on Monday, March 13, and only one flavor will be crowned “scoop champion” for this year.

“We’re thrilled to be kicking off what’s become a beloved Penn State tradition,” assistant manager at the Creamery James Brown said in a news release. “We’re excited to give people the chance to root for their favorite flavors as they get ready for spring and the warmer weather ahead.”

Ice cream lovers get to vote from 16 flavors that the university’s creamery chose on its website in a bracket-style tournament. The winning flavor will be announced on Monday, April 10. Voting opens each Monday at 10 a.m. and closes each Friday at noon.

On one side there is Bittersweet Mint, Raspberry Fudge Torte, WPSU Coffee Break, Peanut Butter Cup, Cookies-n-Cream, Lion S’mores, Vanilla Bean and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. The other side has the Death by Chocolate, Butter Pecan, Peachy Paterno, Happy Happy Joy Joy, Alumni Swirl, THON Gold Ribbon Ripple, Peanut Butter Swirl and Grilled Stickies.

Whichever creamery flavor wins “scoop champion” will go on sale. Death By Chocolate has been a fan-favorite flavor and a frontrunner in previous Flavor Madness tournaments.

On top of that, participants will be chosen randomly, each week of the tournament, and whoever is selected gets a free shipment of six pints of ice cream. In order to be eligible participants must reenter each week.

Many eyes will be on the TV Thursday, March 16 when PSU’s men’s basketball team takes on Texas A&M, for the university’s first NCAA tournament berth in over a decade. Just don’t forget, the madness is also in the ice cream version as well for University Park.