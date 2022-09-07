ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Flavors of Fall Festival is in the works.

The festival will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The family fun-filled event will feature vendors, activities, and live music.

Arts and crafts, food, beverages, wineries, and informational vendors will line the streets to bring in the fall season. Their will be wagon rides, fresh pressed cider, games, cruise in car show, and a very special event that hopes to become an annual tradition.

The first ever Flintstone Funkahana Carboard Car Obstacle Course will take place and if all goes well the chamber of commerce hopes to make it an annual event.

Live musical performances from Dan Weyant, Ian Kucenski, and Musical Romance will take place throughout the day.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can call 814-776-1424 or email info@ridgwaychamber.com to register. You can also stop in at 300 Main Street in Ridgway to register.