This is the crash site at the Flight 93 National Memorial. The boulder marks the spot where the plane first hit the ground.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is inviting community members and businesses to join their upcoming Heroes’ Walk.

The annual event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Flight 93 National Memorial. Walkers will help raise money and awareness about various sites at the memorial. Last year, members raised funds to enhance the Western Overlook where Flight 93 families had their first look at the crash site in September 2001.

Participants in this year’s walk will have the opportunity to have the “First View” of the enhanced Western Overlook. A dedication ceremony will take place at the end of the walk.

The 2023 Heroes’ Walk will help raise awareness for the Memorial Groves which are 40 groves of 40 trees that represents the 40 passengers and crew members aboard Flight 93. This will help maintain the maintenance of the groves and landscape surrounding it.

The walk starts at 10:03 a.m. and participant registration begins at 9:15 a.m. and runs through 10 a.m. Sign-up will be at the registration tent adjacent to the Memorial Plaza.

Anyone wishing to participate in the walk can register online at www.flight93friends.org/heroes-walk.