SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 just days away, the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial wants to make sure the next generation knows the history of the day.

A “Teach to Remember” program is being held on Monday, Sept. 11 and will offer students more learning opportunities about the September 11, 2001 attacks in our country. This is an addition to the annual “Moment of Remembrance” virtual event from the Flight 93 National Memorial.

“This program is available to school students and teachers across the United States and it’s going to allow students and teachers to have an opportunity to bring 9/11 into the classrooms and learn about Flight 93,” Katie Hostetler, Public Information Officer for the Flight 93 National Memorial.

So far, teachers from 16 different states have already signed up to join the virtual experience and there is still time to sign up. Those interested in signing up can do so online.

The educational session will include videos with family members of Flight 93 passengers and crew. It also includes a virtual tour of the memorial and an opportunity for students to conduct their own investigations of what happened on Flight 93. Students can also write about what they learned as part of a 9/11 national writing paper.

The thirty-minute public ceremony starts at 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Memorial Plaza. The reading of passengers and crew names will begin at 10:03 a.m. when Flight 93 crashed. The observance will be live-streamed on the Flight 93 National Memorial YouTube channel.