UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State students who are planning on making the trip down south for spring break, may be able to catch a flight to North Carolina.

On Saturdays in March and April, American Airlines will have direct flights from the University Park Airport to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to a news release issued Thursday. March flights can be booked now, but for ones in April the date they can be booked is Jan. 7.

Executive Director of Centre County Airport Authority Jim Meyer said that even though the flights are seasonal, they could pave the way to more.

“This flight will only operate seasonally for the peak spring break/Easter season, but depending on how the demand is for the flight, it could be used as building block for additional service in the future,” Meyer said.

In addition to American Airlines adding a new nonstop flight, Delta Airlines also added two daily flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York. A CRJ-900 jet that can seat about 70 people that includes main cabin seating

In June, Allegiant suspended their service at the airport in Centre County, citing labor shortages and increased demand for the company’s choice.