JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival has announced its 2023 lineup with a past headliner returning after over a decade.

Los Lobos and Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass feat. The Hillbenders will headline the Flood City Music Festival along with multiple additional local and regional artists. This year’s festival runs from Aug. 4-5.

“Los Lobos headlined the festival back in 2010, and it was the best night we’ve ever had at the festival attendance-wise,” Ron Carnevali, festival chairman, said. “They are consummate musicians, popular with virtually everyone – they will be fantastic on Saturday night. Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass feat. The Hillbenders will be a huge crowd-pleaser, playing anything-but-traditional interpretations of Grateful Dead classics, performed by some of the best bluegrass musicians in the business.”

The two-day, three-stage festival takes place at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown, a venue that was developed by the festival’s producer, the Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA).

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday online and are currently available at a discount “early bird” rate. The two-day passes are available for $40, or $65 for the VIP pass, which includes access to the VIP lounge and the site’s full bar and indoor restrooms. This allows grants access to a special viewing area at the main stage. Early-bird prices end at 11:59 p.m. on April 30.

General admission ticket prices will go on sale on May 1 with tickets costing $50 for the two-day pass, $75 for VIP and single-day tickets for Aug 4. for $30 and $40 for Aug. 5.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Heritage Discovery Center and Johnstown Flood Museum starting March 3. JAHA members are entitled to a free upgrade from general admission to VIP passes – to take advantage of this benefit, passes must be purchased in person (limit 4 per family membership; limit 2 for individual or dual memberships).

In addition to the headliners, other artists across a variety of different genres will also be performing.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Johnstown Area Heritage Association. The JAHA operates multiple local museums including the Johnstown Flood Museum, The Heritage Discovery Center, and the Johnstown Children’s Museum.

For additional information on the event visit Flood City Music Festival’s website.