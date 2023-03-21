CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown organization that focuses on providing resources to students is getting funding for renovations.

The $100,000 awarded to the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy (FCYA) will pay for facility renovations as well as help grow the services they offer, according to a news release.

“This grant makes it possible for us to greatly expand the type of programming we’re able to offer, and increase the number of young people we serve,” Executive Director of the FCYA Oscar Cashaw said.

Accordion room dividers were installed in the kitchen, rec room and computer lab so the areas are more flexible. They can be turned into classrooms for smaller groups or into gathering spaces for larger ones. The FYCA was also able to get new electronics as well.

The money was given to them by the 1889 Foundation, whose mission is about proving supports to innovative programs and initiatives that aim to improve the health and wellness of the region.

“The FCYFA is making a huge difference in the lives of our region’s young people, giving them an opportunity to build a brighter future for themselves,” president of 1889 Foundation Susan Mann said. “These types of investments are among the most important 1889 Foundation can make.”

Originally, FYCA was opened in 2007 as “Flood City Boxing Academy” but now over 200 kids from kindergarten through 12th grade use the FYCA’s services. At-risk young people can partake in after-school activities and get tutoring services and meals from the organization.