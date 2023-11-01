The employee claimed the truck driver assaulted him after he called the driver "Hoss," according to a criminal complaint.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck driver from Florida is in the Clearfield County Jail after he was accused of assaulting an employee at a paper and packaging warehouse.

Jovaughn Matthie, 29, of Casselberry, Florida, was charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment. The assault allegedly occurred on Monday, Oct. 30 when Matthie arrived at the facility in Sandy Township to pick up his load.

Police were sent to the warehouse at 5:16 p.m. when a manager reported the incident. An officer spoke to the manager and employee who had several injuries. According to a criminal complaint, the officer took photos of the injuries which included several broken-out front teeth, a large cut to the right eyebrow and bruising on his ribs.

Jovaughn Matthie, 29, of Casselberry, Florida. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison.

The employee told the officer Matthie was upset because he went to the wrong part of the building and was sent to another building. He claimed Matthie spat in his face after he asked Matthie where his destination was and called him “Hoss.” The employee explained he calls everyone he talks to Hoss.

According to the complaint, the employee pushed Matthie back but Matthie charged him and started punching him in the head, face and ribs. Matthie then left the warehouse in his truck.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The employee was taken to an area hospital. Police noted in court documents the employee had multiple facial fractures and other severe injuries.

Matthie was arraigned on Tuesday morning and taken to the Clearfield County Jail. His bail is set at $50,000.