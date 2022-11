CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A flu and COVID vaccine booster clinic is coming to Centre County this week.

Centre volunteers in medicine are hosting the event through the Lion Mobile Clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The clinic will be held at 2520 Green Tech Drive in State College and will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary and health insurance is not required.