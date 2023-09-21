MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Fabulous Ford Weekend at Fly Altoona started on Thursday and continues through Sunday, Sep 24.

The headliner of the show is the authentic Ford Tri-Motor. WTAJ experienced the first flight out of the Blair County Airport.

“It’s a fun airplane to fly, but the people that ride on it just love. There’s no frowns getting off the airplane. Everybody’s clapping and cheering and it’s just a blast,” Bill Sleeper, Pilot of the Tri-Motor said.

The flight is 20 minutes, and the plane holds 10 passengers, with an extra seat available next to the pilot.

One passenger noted that being on the flight was the highlight of his life.

The Tri-Motor was built in 1928 and was the first all-metal, multi-engine commercial airliner. It was also the first aircraft manufacturer to mandate crew training for its airline customers.

It’s like flying on a museum…on a piece of history,” Tracy Plessinger, Manager of the Blair County Airport said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Martinsburg is the first of nine stops that the aircraft will make through the end of the year. To get tickets for the flight, click here.