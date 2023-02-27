STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Thousands of anglers go fly fishing every year in Pennsylvania, and those wanting to learn more, or touch up on some skills, can do so in State College.

During each Saturday in March, there will be Fly Fishing 101 at the South Hills School of Business & Technology, located at 480 Waupelani Drive, and they will be from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Experienced fly-fishing instructors will teach students casting techniques, fly selection, reading water, and basic knots. Students will also be able to practice at local streams. The classes are for anglers of all ages and experience levels.

To partake in classes, registration is required and can be done online at the Spring Creek Chapter Trout Unlimited (SCCTU) website.

Trout Unlimited and Veterans Service Project are offering the classes. They are a national organization dedicated to conserving, protecting, and restoring North America’s cold water fisheries and their watersheds, according to its website.

More information about the classes can be found on the SCCTU website.