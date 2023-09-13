BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jury trial began today for 75-year-old Nancy Focht who police said shot and killed her husband in 2018 and claimed it was self-defense.

During opening statements, the jury heard from Focht’s attorney, Thomas Dickey, who asked the 12 to consider human nature during the trial and to put themselves in Focht’s shoes. He highlighted how domestic abuse and violence always existed and that Focht was fearful for her life that night in September 2018.

Bedford County District Attorney Dwight Diehl said that Focht had the intent to kill her husband, 74-year-old David Focht Sr. He also stated that Focht’s story was riddled with lies about what actually happened that night in addition to tampering with the evidence by moving the gun after the fact.

The jury also heard the 911 call placed that fateful night by Focht as well as testimony from two troopers who arrived on the scene and tried to perform life-saving measures on her husband but were unsuccessful.

We will update this story as day one of the trial continues. You can read more about the past events below.

A jury of 12 was chosen Tuesday, Sept. 12, that consists of nine women and three men, with four alternatives of three women and one man. The trial is set to begin Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Nancy Focht, 75 (Bedford County Prison)

According to investigators, Focht had allegedly admitted to killing her husband, 74-year-old David Focht Sr., back in Sept. 2018. She told them it was self-defense at first before being confronted with evidence at a later date.

According to the original criminal complaint, detectives said that lab results on the evidence didn’t match up with Focht’s story.

You can read more about Focht by clicking here.

She is being represented in the trial by Altoona lawyer Thomas Dickey.