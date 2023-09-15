BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trial of Nancy Focht is on its third day as the jury heard from Focht herself and will soon hear closing arguments.

Nancy Focht, 75 (Bedford County Prison)

Focht, who is accused of killing her husband, 74-year-old David Focht Sr., claimed self-defense, but investigators said the evidence showed otherwise.

The trial reached day three on Friday after the prosecution rested their case Thursday evening.

Defense lawyer Thomas Dickey called Focht’s son, David Jr. to the stand. David Jr. testified about the time his father pulled a .44 on his mother.

Focht then took the stand.

“I thought one day he would love me.” Nancy Focht testimony at trial.

Focht testified that when she first met David, he lied about being married and when she got pregnant, that’s when the abuse started.

“He felt trapped so the abuse got worse,” Focht said.

She added that one night David put a gun to the back of her head and said he would kill her if she ever left him. She testified that she always feared for her life and didn’t know what to do.

Focht went on to say that David was trained to kill in Vietnam and he could kill her in ways no one would ever know, but she said she thought that one day he would love her.

The day of the shooting, Focht said she asked David to leave and instead, he took his ring off and made a comment about her being in a casket.

“I knew that meant he was going to kill me, so I went to get the gun,” Focht said.

Focht said she fired a warning shot, but David kept charging and the second shot went off.

“I did not intend to kill my husband,” she said

During cross-examination, Focht was asked why she began hitting David back. She said she has a right to defend herself.

“I was so afraid. Afraid of going to jail over something that was an accident. Afraid I was going to lose my family,” Focht said when asked why she lied about what happened at first.

When asked by Dickey how she felt, she said: “It should have been me because he would still be here. I’m never going to get over this because I love him. I still wear my ring, I never took it off.”

Court then went to lunch and will reconvene with closing arguments at 1:40 p.m. From there, it will be left to the jury to deliberate.

You can see a recap of day two below, or click here for detailed coverage.

On day two of the trial, the jury heard testimony from Sergeant Burello, an expert witness in forensic firearm and ammunition analysis, Trooper Martini, who conducted the interviews with Focht, and Focht’s son, David Jr., who testified about a past incident between Nancdy and David Sr. involving a gun.

Burello discussed that lab results showed no gunshot residue on David Sr.’s clothing and said there are a number of reasons that could be including from blood, or from the shooter standing too far away.

Martini took the stand and the jury got to watch both interviews with Focht. One from the initial incident where she claimed self-defense, and the other from after lab results returned and evidence was studied. In the second interview, Focht claimed she introduced the gun that day out of fear for her life and David Sr. was not happy about it and attempted to attack her.

David Jr. testified that there were a number of incidents he recalled that included seeing bruises on his mother where his father would grab her and one specific incident where David Sr. pulled a .44 on her.