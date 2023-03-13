DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– When you’re a kid, Easter is all about egg hunting and baskets filled with candy and other goodies, but this year maybe it can also be a time of giving.

New Story Schools in DuBois are currently accepting donations for their “Easter In a Basket Food Drive.”

Local businesses or agencies have established drop-off points or collection stations to collect donations from Monday, March 13 to Monday, April 3.

Food items such as hams (gift cards), scalloped or mashed potatoes, canned green beans or corn, baked beans and cake mix are needed for donations.

Help will also be needed to give back to families in need on Thursday, April 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the DuBois Mall.