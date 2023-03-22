CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – New Story School will be collecting food items a the DuBois mall to help community members have Easter dinners.

On Thursday, April 6 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the DuBois Mall (next to Uzi’s) the collection for food will begin as the school prepares to serve local families in need.

They are looking for businesses and agencies to serve as drop points/collection stations as well. Donation stations can be set up anywhere until April 3. You can contact Tim Port at (814) – 201 – 9256 or timothy.port@newstoryschools.com if you wish to be a collection station.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Items needed include: