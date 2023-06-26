CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Region Council of Governments launched food scrap drop-off sites aimed at creating better sustainable management of the region’s kitchen waste.

“Our landfills, we need to save for stuff that can’t be recycled,” Refuse and Recycling Program Administrator Shelly Mato said. “Your food waste, your yard waste, can all be recycled into compost.”

Mato said food waste continues to be a huge issue for landfills not just in Central Pennsylvania, but around the country. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, more food reaches landfills than any other single material in our everyday trash, constituting 24 percent of municipal solid waste.

The Borough of State College currently picks up food waste with regular collections. Mato said that process could not be replicated in other municipalities in the region due to size and location.

“State College Borough maintains a compost facility,” Mato said. “They were willing to let us establish this and they’re taking this food waste.”

Mato said in simple terms, these drop off sites are better for the planet.

“When it starts to deteriorate in the landfill, it decays,” Mato said. “As it decays, it creates methane which is a really, really powerful greenhouse gas.”

For the pilot program, which launched in mid-June, there are five drop offs located around the county. These are primarily used to discard food scraps, but Mato said garden trimmings and weeds are welcome too. All other garbage must be saved for your regular pick up.

“That kind of contamination contaminates the whole load, and if it continues we’ll have to shut the site down,” Mato said.

The program has no cost or fees to register. Once you apply, you will receive information about the five different locations you can use to dispose of your food.

The pilot program will run through October of this year before the committee evaluates its impact on local waste. Mato said if the pilot proves to be successful, organizers will establish more drop off sites around the region.

You can register for the program here.