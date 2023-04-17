CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — From now throughout the rest of summer, in Downtown DuBois each Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be food trucks.

It’s called Food Truck Mondays. It was started three weeks ago by Downtown DuBois Inc. They had the idea since all the other restaurants around the area are closed on Monday, they would bring food trucks to the area for the community to enjoy.

Now people can come and walk around and then they can stop and have lunch. The trucks are located in the parking lot at Brady St. and Long Ave. Each week the Dowtwon DuBois Inc. will be bringing in different food trucks for variety.

One truck that has made a stop downtown is The Gypsy Wagon out of Saint Marys.

“I love being down here,” Owner of The Gypsy Wagon, Kelly Carver said. “Being in Dubois, there are so many people around and it’s such a beautiful area. We get to meet new people, It’s great. And the other thing is it’s not always going to be the same food trucks. Every Monday, they’re doing a rotating schedule.”

When she first heard about the possibility of participating in Food Truck Monday she had no hesitation.

“Oh, I was so excited. I couldn’t wait to get here. We were the first truck on the first Monday and then the second Monday that I saw Larry’s barbecue and the new Japanese food truck,” Carver said.

The Gypsy Wagon is based out of Louisiana serving Jambalaya, street corn, chicken ranch hoagies, loaded fries, mini funnel cakes and more.

With the weather changing food trucks are beginning to open their doors and traveling even more.

“Well, you know, I ran this year in the wintertime, and we just kind of set up on the side of the road, mostly in Saint Mary’s. Now, this is getting into the festival season. So for us, every weekend we’re booked,” Carver said.