BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Foot of Ten Elementary School students gathered to show appreciation at their annual Veteran’s Day parade for the first time since the pandemic.

This annual ceremony is where the students show their gratitude in front of veterans and family members. Additionally, they learn about the sacrifices, and work veterans did for the country.

Fourth-grade teacher, John Wessner, said they had fifty veterans attend this year. The ceremony’s significance is to show the true meaning of the holiday and why men and women fought for our country.

“The main reason for the ceremony is to get our students to see the sacrifices these men and women have made for our country,” Wessner said. “To make sure that the next generation understands the importance of these men and women to our country. These aren’t people you see walking through the store wearing a hat with a ship. But these people made a choice to sacrifice for us, and it’s our way to thank them.

In the hour ceremony, students did a variety of performances. That includes singing patriotic songs such as “This Land is Yout Land” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag,”

Wessner said veterans look forward to this ceremony every year. They said it’s a testament to the school that they teach their students about the holiday and how they say thanks.

US Navy Veteran John Clay was the ceremony’s guest speaker. He’s been attending the ceremony for multiple years and thinks it’s great students get this opportunity to participate.

“I think it’s crucial that our young people get an appreciation for what our veterans have done and know how to come out and appreciate them,” Clay said. “Not everyone knows what to do on Veteran’s Day. I think the most simple thing to do is participate in events open to you and take a chance, an opportunity to go up to a veteran and say thank you.”

Clay served in the US Navy from 1989 to 1994. He spoke to the students about his decision to join the military and the good times he had during his service.

Clay said his best memories are from the friends he made. Additionally, he did his fair share of traveling across the world.

“That’s what I remember is all those friendships of the folks I had in the military who I’m still friends with today,” Clay said. “So that’s what I really wanted to share was some of the reasoning behind why I joined, what kept me in there, and what I look back on.”

A part of the service involved watching the picture slideshow of those who served or are active. Wessner said this allows students to form a personal connection with these soldiers.

“It gives them that connection and they understand that this is my family,” Wessner said. “This is my uncle, aunt, mother, grandfather, and all of those people. So it’s showing them their personal connection to this holiday and to these soldiers.”