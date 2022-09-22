SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case.
State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main Street in Wellersburg Borough. An inoperable 2001 Ford Ranger was stolen.
LATEST FROM WTAJ:
- DCNR has tips for those looking to see fall foliage in Pennsylvania
- Voter support slightly higher for Kemp in Georgia governor’s race: survey
- Utah college student threatened to blow up nuclear reactor if football team lost, police say
- Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken ready to cater your next tailgate party
- Fentanyl distribution could become chargeable as murder offense
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the state police barracks in Somerset at 814-445-4104.