CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown.

Their tour will make a stop on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m.

You can book tickets through Ticketmaster starting the 11th.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.

For a full lineup of tour dates and more information about the band, check out Foreigners website.