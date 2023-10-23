CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Forest Hills School District will be hosting a Parent Safety and Security Informational Meeting for parents, guardians and community members.

The meeting will take place on Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m. in the Forest Hills Junior Senior High School Auditorium and will focus on the district’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students.

The following topics will be covered:

Security infrastructure: Learn about the district’s latest security infrastructure upgrades

Emergency preparedness: Discover the comprehensive emergency preparedness plans in place, including lockdown procedures and related items

Collaborative efforts: Learn about the collaborative efforts between the school district, local law enforcement, school safety advisors and other services

Parent involvement: Explore ways for parents and guardians to actively participate in and support school safety initiatives

School Resource Officer: Meet with the officer

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information on the meeting can be found by contacting Karen Wilson at 814-487-7613 extension 3201, by email at kwilson@fhrangers.org or on Forest Hill’s Website.

The itinerary for the meeting can be found here.