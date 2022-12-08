ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Altoona assistant fire chief who was charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl was acquitted by a jury.

Mathew Detrich, 52, was found not guilty Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, of all the charges in connection to the case.

“These cases are very difficult for the victims who have the courage to come forward. We respect the decisions made by the jury, but we will fight for Blair County victims to get justice even when the cases are difficult,” Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks said after the verdict.

Detrich was charged in July 2021 after being accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old from 2014 to early 2016.