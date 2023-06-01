BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Bedford County teacher was sentenced after pleading guilty to indecently assaulting a sixth grader.

Robert Sines, 48 (Photo: Bedford County Prison)

Robert Sines, 48, a former teacher at Hope for Hyndman Charter School, will begin serving his sentence of 11 1/2 to 23 months in the Bedford County Prison followed by three years of probation, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry. He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Sines pleaded guilty to a felony count of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a victim less than 13 years old.

“As a teacher, Mr. Sines was trusted by parents and students to protect, mentor, and empower the young people in his classroom,” Attorney General Henry said. “Instead, he used his position to prey upon a child for his own sexual gratification. We will continue to work relentlessly to hold accountable those who sexually exploit children.”

An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police found that in the spring of 2021, the defendant exchanged multiple emails with the 12-year-old victim. The emails were said to have contained sexual and other inappropriate content.

Later, while in the classroom, the defendant inappropriately touched the victim. When the child expressed that they were uncomfortable, Sines became extremely angry and upset and proceeded to send the student a series of hostile emails.