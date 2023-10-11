HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former corrections officer at Blair County Prison has been charged with delivering drugs to inmates as part of a ‘criminal organization,’ court documents show.

Caleb John McGeary, 33, was arrested and placed in Cambria County Prison Tuesday night, Oct. 10, after being charged with drug delivery and being part of a corrupt organization after a months-long investigation into drugs being supplied to inmates.

Through the investigation, agents with the Blair County Drug Task Force said they discovered an inmate, Brendon Poggi, was working with his girlfriend, Jennifer Grimm, and McGeary to deliver drugs into the E-Block of Blair County Prison in February.

According to the criminal complaint, Poggi worked on the inside and would make numerous calls to Grimm on the outside. Numerous references about paying the “babysitter” were heard in the recorded calls. It was later discovered that the “babysitter” was actually McGeary.

It’s alleged that Poggi would set up deals and inmates would have someone on the outside send money for the suboxone to Grimm via Cash App. From there, McGeary would receive money and the drugs from Grimm and deliver the drugs to Poggi in the prison.

The complaint shows that more than $15,000 in transactions took place, a search warrant for Grimm’s Cash App revealed.

When arrested and questioned in May, Grimm allegedly admitted that McGeary was the “babysitter” Poggi mentions in numerous phone calls. According to her account, she said she paid McGeary and gave him suboxone 4 or 5 times and always paid with cash. She told investigators McGeary had asked for more and more money and everything stopped after the jail was searched.

Police noted that a search of McGeary’s Cash App account linked him to another inmate’s outside contact. According to the complaint, that person continued to reschedule meetings with detectives.

McGeary was placed in Cambria County Prison with bail set at $100,000 straight.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18.

In May, Grimm was placed in Blair County Prison with her bail set at $200,000.