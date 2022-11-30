JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of stealing over $10,000 from a school band club.

Carolan Bailey, 43, was accused by members of the Brookville Band Booster Club of taking the money between Dec. 19, 2019, and Oct. 22, 2021, while she was treasurer. The club reported to Brookville police they found several discrepancies in their accounting records that showed hundreds to thousands of dollars missing from various transactions and deposits over the course of two years.

In total, the club determined $14,766 was unaccounted for, according to court documents.

Police questioned Bailey on Oct. 4 and Nov. 10 about the missing club funds. During her time as treasurer, Bailey told police she handled finances for the club’s various activities such as trips, band camps and food purchases for a concession stand at sporting events.

She claimed she was “fudging the numbers” that she presented during club meetings in an attempt to make her accounting appear correct. Bailey said she resigned from being the club treasurer in September after the discrepancies were brought to light, according to the affidavit.

Bailey also said she gave back some of the money by making a $3,300 deposit in July. Police said the deposit was actually $4,000 and it was deducted from the total amount of money she owes, which now stands at $10,766.

Bailey was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property. She was issued a court summons on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023.