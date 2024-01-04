CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – William “BJ” Smith, a former Cambria County commissioner, was honored for his years of service on Thursday.

Smith was presented with a plaque by current commissioners Scott Hunt and Tom Chernisky. He was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. After receiving the honor, he reminisced about his accomplishments during his terms.

“We have successfully pulled the county out of bankruptcy and are proud to announce that this year, we will be leaving with a surplus of seven million dollars. Despite having a budget deficit, we managed to complete all of the promised infrastructure projects and fix all of the bridges in the area. As a result, we believe it is an opportune time to show our gratitude and give back to the people,” Smith said.

Smith has announced that he won’t be running for office again. Instead, he plans to spend more time with his grandson and pursue his hobbies of fishing and hunting.