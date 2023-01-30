CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former coach at a nationally known Centre County sports camp was convicted for sexually assaulting a teen during a drill in 2019.

Nathaniel Singer, 27, of Massachusetts, was found guilty of two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault by trial on Friday, Assistant District Attorney Crystal Hunt confirmed. The trial took two days.

“Too many times victims of abuse have had their experiences denied and disbelieved,” Hunt said in a statement. “We are appreciative of the jury for taking the time to carefully consider all of the evidence and for believing the victim in this case. We hope that the strength and courage of this victim encourages others to come forward and tell their stories. The safety of our community’s children is our priority.”

During an open gym session, Singer touched the girl three times while he was spotting her at the camp in the summer of 2019, according to the charges filed by state police out of Rockview in April 2022. When the teen, who was from Illinois, was interviewed, she reported that Singer would constantly follow her around the camp.

Sentencing for Singer will be on April 24, Hunt said. Singer is currently free on unsecured bail set at $50,000.

Singer also lost his eligibility for the USA men’s gymnastics team in May 2022 after he was charged, according to the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s website. The center investigates and keeps the public informed about affiliates of the U.S. Olympics teams regarding sexual abuse claims.

Camp Woodward also faces a lawsuit that alleges it continued to bring back Singer even after it was notified of the sexual abuse.

The sports camp made the decision in October to cut ties with its gymnastics and cheer programs.