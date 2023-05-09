CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former gymnastics coach at a nationally known sports camp in Centre County will spend time behind bars at state prison for sexually assaulting a teen gymnast during a 2019 drill.

Nathaniel Singer, 27, of Massachusetts, was sentenced by Centre County Judge Brian Marshall Tuesday to spend between 2 1/2 to 5 years at state prison and he is scheduled to report on May 24, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s office.

Singer will also be on probation for three years after his release and will be registered as a sex offender for life, according to the DA’s office.

In January, Singer was convicted of the sexual assault and was found guilty of two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault after a trial that lasted two days.

The teen from Illinois, who was 14 years old at the time of the assault, reported that Singer inappropriately touched her multiple times when he was spotting her during an open gym session, according to the charges filed by state police out of Rockview. The girl also reported that Singer would also follow her around the camp.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport, a center that investigates and keeps the public informed about affiliates of the U.S. Olympics teams regarding sexual abuse claims, ruled Singer as ineligible for the USA men’s gymnastics team in May 2022.

Camp Woodward faces a lawsuit that was filed in September 2022 and alleges that camp officials continued to bring Singer back even though he admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with a counselor.