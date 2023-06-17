CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sykesville man was sentenced Thursday for theft of money from Christ the King Manor.

Samuel Zaffuto, 65, will spend nine months to five years in State Prison for the theft of nearly $170,000 from the retirement community where he served as a former administrator and CEO.

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said Zaffuto has paid a little over $70,000 in restitution. According to Sayers, this was all that was allowed due to the statute of limitations.

During Zaffuto’s time as an administrator and CEO he placed various donations into a “Charity Account” without informing the Board of Directors, according to police. This money was allegedly used for personal use.

Zauffto served as an administrator and CEO of the retirement community from May 2004 to July 2019.