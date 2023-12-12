CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Mayor of Osceola Mills was sentenced to prison time after firing a gun at Pokemon Go players in 2022.

Ida Reams (Clearfield County Prison)

Ida Reams was sentenced Monday, Dec. 11 to up to one year in jail plus 18 months probation in a plea deal for her March 2022 outburst against two people playing Pokemon Go, Clearfield County District Ryan Sayers confirmed. The incident happened at the Community Food Bank on Lingle Street.

In the original criminal complaint, Police listened to the 911 call and said that Reams audibly told the duo to get out “right now” and that she would “F—-ng kill” them. Police said they also heard two gunshots and the call disconnected.

At just about the same time as Reams’ call, PSP Clearfield received a transfer from Clearfield County 911 from one of the two Pokemon Go players. The man said he and his friend were playing Pokemon Go when Reams came out noticeably intoxicated and started yelling at them.

Reams was elected Mayor of Osceola Mills in 2013 and successfully won her re-election in 2017. She stepped back when her second term ended in 2021.