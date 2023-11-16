PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Former DuBois city manager John “Herm” Suplizio was indicted on further charges on Thursday by a federal grand jury.

Suplizio, 63, along with former administrative secretary Roberta Shaffer, 58, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on five charges relating to conspiracy and federal program fraud, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

According to the Indictment, from 2014 to 2022, Suplizio and Shaffer conspired to divert and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in city funds.

The indictment alleges that beginning as early as 2008, the pair used the city’s tax identification number to establish secret bank accounts into which they diverted city money. They are being accused of diverting approximately $60,000 in annual administrative fees from the city’s waste management contract into these unaudited accounts.

During this time, it is believed Suplizio and Shaffer used these accounts to make large cash withdrawals, wrote checks to themselves and others and obtained cashier’s checks with themselves listed as payees, totaling more than $350,000.

An additional $450,000 was also allegedly spent from these accounts toward payments on Suplizio’s personal credit card used for expenses such as vacations, utility bills and jewelry store purchases, among other personal expenses.

“As alleged, the suspects abused their public positions and betrayed the public’s trust all while lining their own pockets with hundreds of thousands of dollars,” FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall said. “The FBI will always root out any and all forms of public corruption. We remain committed to ensuring those who violate the public’s sacred trust are held accountable.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This case will be prosecuted in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Suplizio and Shaffer are facing up to 45 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,250,000 if found guilty of these charges.