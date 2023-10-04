CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – New charges have been filed against former DuBois City Manager, John “Herm” Suplizio.

On Wednesday, Suplizio, 62, of DuBois, was charged with 13 felonies and 10 misdemeanors. These include five counts of theft, four counts of proceeds of unlawful acts for avoiding transaction reporting requirements, one count of obstruction of administration law, and eight counts of fraud of sales tax return.

Suplizio was charged with five counts of theft by taking moveable property and eight counts of fraud of sales tax return back in March after officials say he allegedly used $620,815 from city and public accounts to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations and gamble. He was also charged with one count of restricted activities for conflict of interest and one count of misapplying entrusted institutional property.

At the time of the alleged thefts and fraud, Suplizio was also the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way and some of the funds used are believed to have come from its accounts. The majority of the funds allegedly came from accounts connected with DuBois Community Days – an annual summer event presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.

While Sandy Township and the City of DuBois had initially began efforts to consolidate, Sandy Township halted discussions back in May because of the charges filed against Suplizio. In June, they filed a complaint to halt the process with the courts to prevent putting a burden on their taxpayers, according to the township manager.

“Instead of acting in the best interests of the community he was supposed to serve, the defendant used his position to line his own pockets and abused his authority for personal gain,” Attorney General Henry said. “This arrest is a reminder that no one is above the law, and that everyone who holds public office in Pennsylvania is accountable to the people.”

Suplizio was arraigned on these new charges on Wednesday at noon. He has been released on $100,000 unsecured bail and was required to surrender his passport as a term of his bail.