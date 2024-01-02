DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former DuBois city manager, John “Herm” Suplizio, accused of stealing hundreds of thousands from the city, has been fired after new council members were sworn in Tuesday morning.

Suplizio, who has been in a legal battle since March 2023, was accused of fraud and taking more than $600,000 from public funds.

On Tuesday morning, Suplizo was fired without pay in a 3-2 vote from City Council. Mayor Pat Reasinger, Councilwoman Jennifer Jackson, and Councilman Elliot Gefland all voted for his termination. James Aughenbaugh and Shane Dietz voted no — to keep Suplizio under suspension. In November, the state withdrew charges to pave the way for new federal charges to be filed against Suplizio.

The council also accepted the Monday night resignation of DuBois City Solicitor Toni Cherry.

“Happily. Gladly — I could name a lot of adjectives to accept that resignation,” Jackson said. “It’s a long time coming. And the same with terminating Herm Suplizio and that is without pay.”

Reasinger, Jackson and Gelfand have been waiting for their time to be sworn in Tuesday morning after a successful campaign this past year. Now their goal is to bring the city back to life.

“I had a wonderful childhood here,” Reasinger said, adding he wants to see that continue for families and kids. “Just enjoy the city.”

A new era has begun, they said.

In a full statement to WTAJ, Jennifer Jackson says,

“For 20 years, this city has been grossly mismanaged and mismanaged by individuals who lacked both skills and knowledge to perform their jobs. They purposely neglected their ethical duties to not only serve out their professional interest and those of their friends. All of this occurred under a city council that was hand-picked and manipulated into going along with every action presented to them without asking the tough questions and verifying what was told to them. Former President Ronald Reagan’s famous quote of trust but verify had no meaning to members of the former council. That stops here today. The city residents deserve better. We begin this new era where transparency and accountability are at the forefront. There will be a hard discussions and compromises to make as we work through our convoluted finances to ensure a stable financial future. Let it be known the city is open for business and everyone is welcome to participate in a level playing field. Finally, I’d like to thank all of my family and friends, and most of all, the voters who put me here. I am so happy to serve the citizens of DuBois.”

Gelfand told us he’s excited to get to work for the city and get DuBois back on track.

“[I’m] relieved to be getting in and excited to get to work for the city of DuBois and the residents,” Gelfand said. “To help get DuBois back on track and put us in the right direction heading into consolidation with Sandy Township over the next two years.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The trio said more changes were coming, but dealing with Suplizo, along with Cherry’s resignation, was a “critical” first step.

Gelfand also made the motion to appoint Thomas Breth of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham L.L.P. to be the interim solicitor for $3,200 a month. This motion was passed 5-0.

During the meeting, Gelfand was voted in as vice president of the council. And Reasinger will also serve as the city’s co-chairman on the consolidation committee.