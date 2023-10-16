CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Ebensburg Police Chief was honored for his 41 years of service on the force by the Pennsylvania House.

Terry Wyland, who retired earlier this year, was honored by Representative Frank Burns on Oct. 16 for his service with the Ebensburg Police force.

“For more than four decades, including 15 years as chief of the department, Terry epitomized the spirit of ‘to protect and to serve.’ From taking a bullet during a standoff with a gunman to serving on a federal task force to catch a county drug dealer, Terry has been a fearless protector of our community,” Burns said. “He has also been a calm voice of reason during times of conflict, a trusted friend to folks needing help and a willing community volunteer.”

Wyland began his police career as an officer for Loretto Borough in 1980 before transferring to Ebensburg in 1982. In 2011, Wyland worked on a federal task force in which the FBI and local officers worked to bust a drug dealer in Cambria County.

Burns also said that while Wyland will be missed by the force, that his legacy and example will hopefully inspire members of the force to come.