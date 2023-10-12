CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown were visited by the former president of ESPN during a surprise assembly.

George Bodenheimer was welcomed by students and faculty on Thursday. The assembly was organized by his friend and Bishop McCort Alumni Stephen Czech.

“We are thrilled to provide our students the opportunity to meet and learn from such successful individuals such as Mr. Bodenheimer. We thank Mr. Czech for his continued support of his alma mater,” Bishop McCort Principal Thomas Smith said.

Former ESPN President George Bodenheimer speaks to students during an assembly at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Bodenheimer served as president of ESPN, Inc. from 1998 until 2012. He then served as executive chairman until his retirement in 2014. He was the company’s longest-tenured president who’s climb to the top at the worldwide leader in sports started in its mail room.

During the assembly, Bodenheimer reminded students that things like hard work and determination will let you reach all of your goals.

“Treating others with respect, working hard, being prepared, never stop learning. These are tried-and-true things that worked for a lot of years and will continue to work for a lot of years to come,” Bodenheimer said.

Bodenheimer added the students at Bishop McCort asked him great questions and were excited to learn about his experience at ESPN.