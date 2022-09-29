One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in jail on felony charges after police allege he admitted to stealing $31,842 worth of pills when he worked at Martella’s Pharmacy.

Matthew Miller, 48, a former pharmacy tech, was allegedly stealing pills during his employment for nearly two years, according to charges filed by East Taylor Township Police Department. The investigation began in August when a pharmacist noticed that an unopened 500-count bottle of oxycodone was unaccounted for.

Upon further investigation, pharmacists noticed there were more discrepancies in inventory, order history and dispensing history, police noted. So, pharmacists reviewed security footage and conducted an audit.

Looking at security footage of the day the oxycodone bottle was missing, Miller was reportedly seen taking the bottle from the shelf and putting it into his pocket. However, after the pharmacist noticed it was missing, Miller was seen pulling it out of his pocket and putting it on another shelf and then appeared to act as though he found it, according to the affidavit.

In other footage reviewed, Miller was allegedly caught taking another bottle as well as putting loose pills into his pocket.

During an audit of all the controlled substances over almost two years, investigators found a large quantity of the following drugs were stolen and/or lost:

Oxycodone

Hydrocodone

Morphine

Alprazolam

Buprenorphine

Carisoprodol

Diazepam

Lorazepam

Phentermine

Temazepam

Tramadol

Zolpidem

Testosterone

Police interviewed Miller on Sept. 26 over the suspected stolen drugs. According to police, Miller admitted that he has a bad addiction to oxycodone, hydrocodone, Percocets and other opiates. Miller said he “wanted to get it off his chest” that he was stealing from the pharmacy for nearly two years during his employment, police noted.

Miller told police that he had been worrying that they were coming for him, knowing that he was going to be caught. He added that he wanted to “come clean” for all the drugs he stole from Martella’s Pharmacy.

He said he was stealing pills for 1.7 years and ingested about 24-30 pills a day, adding that he “had easy access daily and could not resist the opportunity for his addiction,” police noted.

On Sept. 27, police discovered that the value of the stolen drugs was $31,842.22. Police then contacted Miller for a final interview regarding the charges being filed against him.

Miller said he stole more than just oxycodone, hydrocodone and Percocets. He said most of the listed drugs from the audit were stolen by him, according to the criminal complaint.

Miller was hit with 24 felony charges, some of which include theft, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. He was also hit with three minor charges of obstructing the administration of law.

He is in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 10.