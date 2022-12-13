STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former registered nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College is accused of diverting and using morphine while on the job, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

From June to July, Elizabeth Buckins, 47, of Hollidaysburg, would record that a certain amount of morphine would be disposed of but she actually would get rid of saline, an investigator for the AG’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint. A urine test also reportedly showed that she tested positive for morphine.

Records from a medication dispensing machine and video footage of Buckins in a medicine room showed, that on three different times, she diverted morphine and falsely recorded what medication was “wasted.” “Wasting” is the proper disposal of any unused controlled substance, the investigator noted in the paperwork.

The investigation by Shapiro’s Office began on July 8 when a used syringe was found in an Emergency Department staff restroom. Hospital records showed that Buckins was the nurse who used the restroom prior to the syringe being found.

On video surveillance during the first incident in June, Buckins was seen grabbing morphine sulfate from a medication dispensing machine for a patient, the investigator wrote. Buckins recorded that she administered the drug, but she never entered the patient’s room, nor did she record that she “wasted” anything.

Buckins faces three felony charges of acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, three misdemeanor counts of intestinally possessing a controlled substance by a person not regulated and three misdemeanor counts of furnishing false or fraudulent material.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.