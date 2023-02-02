MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lewistown man who worked for Penn State pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court after he was found to have sold equipment he fraudulently obtained for over a decade.

Daniel Sickels, 48, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine and three years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Sickels agreed to pay $267,264.87 in restitution.

Sickels worked in State College as a Network and Systems Manager for the university’s Office of Development and Alumni Relations. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Sickels fraudulently acquired equipment by representing the PSU ODA and saying the equipment was necessary for upgrades and replacement.

However, Sickels sold the equipment to third parties and kept the money. The scheme reportedly lasted from 2005 to 2017 in Centre and Mifflin Counties.

Investigators at PSU and the FBI investigated the matter.