STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The woman who vandalized the Nittany Lion shrine and buildings on campus has been approved for a rehabilitation program and is set to pay over $40,000 in restitution.

Julia Cipparulo, 24, was charged with vandalizing the Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main and Hintz Family Alumni Center on May 8, 2022. Police were able to determine based on security video, evidence they found on campus and Cipparulo’s TikTok account that she defaced Penn State property, according to court documents.

According to the Centre County DA’s office, she has been approved for the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program. She’ll be supervised for 24 months, perform two days of community service and she must undergo a mental health evaluation. Cipparulo must also pay $41,977.85 in restitution and cannot step foot on Penn State property without permission of the Centre County Probation and Parole Department.

On May 17, 2022, after police searched Cipparulo’s New Jersey home, she returned one part of the lion’s ear and confessed to traveling from her home to State College to vandalize the lion shrine and buildings. This was reportedly backed up by geolocational records and a note on her phone leaving a step-by-step plan for the vandalism, according to police.

vandalism at Old Main, Penn State University

vandalism at Old Main, Penn State University

Vandalism at the Nittany Lion Shrine, Penn State University

After returning the ear to the police, they asked her why she vandalized the campus. Cipparulo who was a Lion Ambassador, or someone who showed prospective students around campus told police that she was frustrated and felt like she was a disgrace after four students died on campus. She felt she might have tricked people into coming to Penn State and could have been the cause of them getting hurt like she was.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“This was my peaceful protest,” Cipparulo said. “The back of the lion is red, because to the front it looks like everything is ok. Just like Penn State, everything is ok. From the back, it’s all bloody and broken. The names spray-painted on the ground, no one seems to think about them anymore. The ear, it’s because people are finally going to notice. It’s not hiding anymore. It’s bloody and broken.”