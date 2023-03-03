FILE: Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. (Credit: Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former manager at a GNC is accused of using customers’ receipts to rack up thousands of dollars in fraud.

Eric Stimer, 27, of Pleasant Gap, made numerous fraudulent returns totaling $2,795.57 at the store along North Atherton Street between March 2022 and November 2022, Patton Township police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Police reported that in January GNC’s loss prevention reported the fraud after becoming suspicious of the number of returns the former manager had made.

In total, Stimer managed to make 43 fraudulent returns, the complaint reads. The vitamin and supplemental shop is seeking over $3,000 in restitution from Stimer.

The loss prevention employee discovered by looking at GNC reports that Stimer would keep customers’ receipts after they made purchases and then perform returns.

Stimer also almost racked up $400 in rewards by using his customer rewards card when people would make purchases, police wrote.

Stimer was also accused of stealing $100 from a safe, and when the loss prevention employee texted him to “bring it back or if he should add it to the restitution that was owed,” Stimer never responded, the complaint reads.

In November, Stimer admitted to the fraud when confronted by loss prevention, police wrote.

Stimer was arraigned Friday on charges of felony theft by deception and receiving stolen property. He also faces misdemeanor charges of theft.

Stimer is currently out on ROR bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.