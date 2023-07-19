ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A historic Blair County fort is celebrating the fifth-year anniversary of its Mountain Lion Observatory on Friday, July 28, with a public sky watch and Star Wars trivia.

The event will take place between 8-10 p.m., and free parking begins at 7:30 p.m., according to Fort Roberdeau.

Attendees will be able to use the fort’s two telescopes to view the nighttime sky over Sinking Valley, where the mountains and rural setting minimize light pollution in the area.

The fort itself will also be open for tours during the evening, according to Fort Roberdeau.

Admission for the outdoor event is $5 per adult and $2 per student for the skywatch. Trivia entries are $20 per team and may include up to six participants, according to Fort Roberdeau.

Attendees are also advised to bring bug spray and lawn chairs or blankets for the evening, according to the fort.

More information about the event can be found on Fort Roberdeau’s Facebook page, Instagram page and website. Additional questions should be directed toward Emilie Deffenbaugh at 814-946-0048.

What is the Mountain Lion Observatory?

Fort Roberdeau’s Mountain Lion Observatory was established on July 11, 2018, as a collaborative effort between the Altoona Area School District Astronomy Club and the fort.

Jim Krug, who previously served as a student intern for the fort, went on to become an astronomy teacher and Neal Armstrong Planetarium Director for the Altoona Area High School.

He began an annual tradition at the end of each academic year where students from the astronomy club would camp out at Fort Roberdeau and use telescopes to view the night sky.

This connection between the two organizations prompted Krug to pursue the permanent installation of an observatory as an educational resource at the historic fort.

Krug approached Fort Roberdeau Director Glenn Nelson, and the two worked with the Fort Roberdeau Association Board of Directors to achieve approval for the project. Later, the Blair County Commissioners also approved the collaboration.

Since its initial opening in 2018, Tom Kasner, president of the Starlight Astronomy Club and telescope operator of the Mountain Lion Observatory, has continued to work to improve the design and function of the observatory.

The Mountain Lion Observatory officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 11, 2018. The Mountain Lion Observatory, located at Fort Roberdeau in Sinking Valley, has two telescopes.

The observatory has continued to hold monthly skywatch events during each tour season, according to Fort Roberdeau.

More about the observatory can be found on the fort’s website.

What else is happening at Fort Roberdeau this year?

No further skywatches are scheduled at the observatory this summer. However, here’s a list of other events happening at Fort Roberdeau in 2023:

Rev War Days – August 12-13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rangers, militia, miners and settlers will all take part in daily reenactments on the 18th-century field camp. Admission and parking are free.

– August 12-13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rangers, militia, miners and settlers will all take part in daily reenactments on the 18th-century field camp. Admission and parking are free. Constitution Day – September 17

Fort Roberdeau and the America250PA Blair County will host a guest speaker to celebrate the signing of the Constitution. Admission and parking are free.

– September 17 Fort Roberdeau and the America250PA Blair County will host a guest speaker to celebrate the signing of the Constitution. Admission and parking are free. Halloween Adventures – October 7

The Altoona Area High School Astronomy Club will take part in an eerie “living history” demonstration. Children under 12 can participate in trick-or-treat activities, and adults and students in sixth grade or above can venture onto the Haunted Trail after dark. Admission is $10 per carload and $5 for individuals.

– October 7 The Altoona Area High School Astronomy Club will take part in an eerie “living history” demonstration. Children under 12 can participate in trick-or-treat activities, and adults and students in sixth grade or above can venture onto the Haunted Trail after dark. Admission is $10 per carload and $5 for individuals. Veterans Tribute – October 28

Veterans past and present will be honored, along with their caregivers, at Fort Roberdeau’s recognition program. Admission and parking is free.

More information about Fort Roberdeau’s schedule of events can be found on its website.