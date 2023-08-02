Fort Roberdeau’s Revolutionary War Days will take place this Aug. 12-13.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A historic Blair County fort will be holding a weekend of revolutionary war reenactments this August.

Saturday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will feature a variety of historical demonstrations at Fort Roberdeau.

According to the fort, attendees will be able to see a visual story based on local events, watching American patriots defend the Lead Mine Fort while becoming immersed in 18th-century field camp life.

Major battle reenactments are scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. each afternoon, the fort said.

The Colors will be raised over the fort on both days at 10:30 a.m. to signal the start of the program. Those in attendance are advised to arrive early and bring a lawn chair for the day.

Admission and parking are free, according to the fort.

More information can be found on Fort Roberdeau’s website, Facebook and Instagram page.